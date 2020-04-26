YOUR VOTE, YOUR VOICE: Details on absentee voting in Indianapolis

Last week, the Marion County Election Board began mailing absentee ballot applications to all registered voters in Marion County providing ample time for voters to return their

applications. Voters who want to vote absentee by mail should:

1. Follow the enclosed instructions.

2. Complete the application.

3. Mail the application to the election board using the return envelope that is provided. The election board must receive the completed and signed application no later than 11:59 PM on Thursday, May 21.

4. Receive the ballot. Voters can track their ballots on indianavoters.in.gov or the Indiana Voters app on their mobile devices.

5. Complete the ballot. Voters must submit their ballots to the election board no later than Noon on Election Day—Tuesday, June 2 to have their votes cast. Voters can return their ballots to the Election Services Center, located at 3737 East Washington Street, Indianapolis, IN 46201.

Increasing access to the ability to vote absentee by mail allows Marion County voters to cast a ballot while protecting their health and safety. Voting absentee by mail promotes good public health while avoiding the close social interactions that are inevitable at satellite early voting sites or election-day vote centers.

For this reason, the Marion County Election Board with the support of Mayor Joe Hogsett and the Indianapolis-Marion County City-County Council strongly encourages its residents to vote absentee by mail.

