Young Jeezy has recently proposed to his girlfriend Jeannie Mai. It is safe to say they have been celebrating all quarantine together (WINK WINK). Jeannie was catching some sun and posted a photo of her in a bikini tanning where Young Jeezy had to let the world know what went down after!

The snowman must’ve melted because it’s getting hot in here!!

See Also:

Quarantine Proposal: Jeezy & Jeannie Mai Are Engaged

Jeannie Mai’s Ex-Husband Has Baby Mama Just Months After They Split

Young Jeezy & Jeannie Talkin’ Dirty On The Gram was originally published on rnbphilly.com