President of National Black Nurses Association On How To Best Protect Ourselves During The Coronavirus [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Dr. Martha Dawson – President of National Black Nurses Association joins us to talk about the nurses on the frontlines during the coronavirus pandemic and some first hand insight of what they are going through. She also shares information on how we can best protect ourselves and loved ones in our community during these times.
As some cities begin to reopen business, it’s more important now than ever to have the proper information and continue to take proper health precautions. Devastating numbers continue to grow all around the world, and you doing everything you can also helps the healthcare workers on the frontline.
