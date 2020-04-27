Lil Baby Told His Label “Give Me $5 Million or I’m Going to Hustle”

We all are dealing with our new stay-at-home lifestyles and for many of us it is taking some time to get adjusted. But for those that are used to traveling and being on the go daily, it can be a little more difficult.

Rapper, Lil Baby jumped on his Instagram live where he told viewers that he talked to his label, Quality Control and asked for $5 Million or he’s going to hustle. He said. “I can’t be sittin’ in no house. I get money. Give me $5 million or I’m doing what I do.” While some may have thought Lil Baby meant selling drugs, he later added that he wouldn’t be doing anything illegal.

When asked about doing a virtual concert, he said “I think that shit corny man, I ain’t gone lie.” So we know we won’t be seeing a virtual concert from Lil Baby.

