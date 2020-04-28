COIVD-19 continues to Impact not only the state of Indiana, but the world. With so much uncertainty in the world, it can have a major impact on people’s mental health. On Monday, Gov. Holcomb and Indiana’s Family and Social Services Administration announced a new website to further help Hoosiers during the pandemic. BeWellIndiana.org is a one stop shop for mental health resources as well as resources on: insurance, food insecurity, unemployment, child care and more.
Holcomb stated that the website it designed to help with the increase in anxiety, depression, and other mental health issues caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic.
See Also:
Cardi B & Fashion Nova Team Up To Donate Money To People Impacted By COVID-19
Celebs Helping Others During The Coronavirus Pandemic
The State Launches New Website To Provide Free Mental Health Resources was originally published on radionowindy.com