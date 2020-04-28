“I’m asking for some help finding my Range Rover that this man, Aaron Nichols, stole from me,” said Jennifer Williams on social media. On Friday the Basketball Wives star posted a photo of herself with the car and the man she’s accusing of the theft.
A commenter on her post said the same thing happened to a friend of theirs and involved the same man. “He did the same thing to my friend Ellie! Stole her S550 Benz but she didn’t let up. This was a few years ago. Things continued to get messy between the two of them as accusations were thrown all over the place.
Lore’l had to give Who’s Cappin today to this and all the other con men out their scamming! You got to be careful with who you trust online and in real life!
SEE ALSO: #AliensExist – Headkrack Recalls The First Time He Encounter Aliens [VIDEO]
SEE ALSO: 90% Of Minority and Women Owners Shut Of Paycheck Protection Program
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
Where Are They Now? The Cast Of ‘Love & Basketball’ Then and Now [PHOTOS]
15 photos Launch gallery
Where Are They Now? The Cast Of ‘Love & Basketball’ Then and Now [PHOTOS]
1.Source:Getty 1 of 15
2.Source:Getty 2 of 15
3. Sanaa LathanSource:Getty 3 of 15
4. Omar EppsSource:Getty 4 of 15
5. Alfre WoodardSource:Getty 5 of 15
6. Regina HallSource:WENN 6 of 15
7.Source:Getty 7 of 15
8. Monica CalhounSource:Getty 8 of 15
9. Kyla PrattSource:Getty 9 of 15
10. Tyra BanksSource:Getty 10 of 15
11.Source:Getty 11 of 15
12. Debbi MorganSource:Getty 12 of 15
13. Boris KodjoeSource:D'usse 13 of 15
14. Harry LennixSource:Getty 14 of 15
15. Dennis HaysbertSource:Getty 15 of 15
HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE
Who’s Cappin!? The Con Man Who Stole ‘Basketball Wives’ Jennifer Williams Car [VIDEO] was originally published on themorninghustle.com