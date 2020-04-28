AliensExist – Headkrack Recalls The First Time He Encounter Aliens [VIDEO]

The Pentagon declassified three previously leaked top secret U.S. Navy videos of “unexplained aerial phenomena” and had a lot of people believing it shows UFO’s. Things from Aliens Exist, UFO, and Aliens Are Real were trending all morning on Twitter.

This lead to Headkrack’s story about his own personal encounter with an Unidentified Flying Object, and how each time he got it on camera, the video would automatically go blurry. Some people believe in aliens, others don’t, but have you or someone you know ever witnessed something like this they just couldn’t explain? Tell us your story on our social media accounts!

Listen to Headkrack’s story & which celebrities we think could be aliens from this mornings show in the video above.

Justin Thomas | Digital Producer

