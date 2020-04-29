The Morning Hustle
Angie Ange fills you in on Facebook‘s recent announcement about who will be their virtual college commencement speaker and what other celebrity guests will be in attendance. Even though it’s not the same for the students, they still should be able to enjoy hearing from this selection of A-Listers.

Lore’l offers her condolences to Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan, who was in movies like Slumdog Millionaire and Jurassic World, who passed away at the age of 53. Many calling him one of India’s most talented actors. Even though college sports are on hold, Billy Sorrells fills you in with a potential plan put in place that may be able to get some college athletes paid in the next few years.

The rules of social distancing apply to not only staying home from work, but also seeing your favorite hairstylists. Though we see getting your hair done as an essential, the quarantine has forced everyone to do their own hair and improvise on their styles. Check out these celebrities who are embracing their natural hair while being stuck at home below! HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE 

Facebook Announces Virtual College Commencement Speaker, ‘Slumdog Millionaire’ Actor Dead at 53 [VIDEO]  was originally published on themorninghustle.com

