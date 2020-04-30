Hot Girl summer might be canceled, but new music is most definitely not! Beyoncé linked up with her Houston hottie Megan Thee Stallion to get on her latest hit “Savage”.

Meg has been adamant in the past on her love for Beyonce as she grew up listening to the Queen’s music. This is the two first time these two have linked on a song and we hope it won’t be the last, because this song is some HEAT!

Who knew that the B in Beyoncé stood for bars?! Watch the full video below and let us know what you thought on our social media pages!

H-Town Link Up: Beyoncé Joins Megan Thee Stallion For The ‘Savage’ Remix was originally published on themorninghustle.com