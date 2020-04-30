Do you love your partner enough to spend 20 hours on Facetime with them?

Karrueche Tran and boyfriend Victor Cruz are madly in love and it is adorable, but is it 20 hours on Facetime a day adorable!? Hmm that is a bit much.

In a recent interview with Page Six, former New York Giants Wide Reciever Victor Cruz talked about his quarantine life. Unfortunately this quarantine life did not include his boo Karrueche in it as she is home in LA with her family & Cruz is in New York. Due to the distance between the two they have been on Facetime for about 20 hours a day. I think it’s safe to safe they do NOT miss each other.

See Also:

Football Wifey: 12 Of Karrueche’s Cutest Moments With Victor Cruz

Victor Cruz Shows Off His Insanely Huge Sneaker Closet

Quarantine Love: Karrueche Tran & Victor Cruz Facetime For 20 Hours A Day was originally published on rnbphilly.com

Weso

Also On Hot 96.3: