Marion County’s Stay-At-Home Order Extended To May 15

Currently Indiana has a stay-a-home order that expires on May 1st. Governor Holcomb is expected to address the order sometime soon.

However, Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett announced Thursday morning that Marion County Health officials have plans to extend the stay-at-home order for the county until May 15th.

With the extension, restaurants will still be able to have provide out or delivery services. Essential businesses like grocery stores and pharmacies will remain open. In addition to those, the new order will allow farmers markets and golf courses to reopen on May 2nd with social distancing guidelines.

Dr. Caine, with the Marion County Health Department stated, “We are seeing some signs of progress and I would like to thank the residents of Marion County for taking the public health guidance and travel restrictions so seriously. As we promised at the beginning of this outbreak, we are closely monitoring the data and continually adjusting restrictions to reflect current trends. Still, there is more work to be done to ensure we keep Indianapolis residents safe during this difficult time.”

As of Wednesday, the state has had a total of 17, 182 positive cases of COVID-19 with 964 deaths.

The latest #COVID19 case information for #Indiana is now available on the ISDH website. Here are the updated numbers: 🔹 Total positive cases: 17,182

🔹 Total deaths: 964

🔹 Tests reported to ISDH: 91,550 Learn more ➡️ https://t.co/Y5bCbqTmcA pic.twitter.com/ow8wZcYhll — Indiana State Department of Health (@StateHealthIN) April 29, 2020

