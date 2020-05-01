Who Was Nicki Going At In The ‘Say So’ Remix With Doja Cat & Drake Announces Next Album Release Date [VIDEO]

We get back-2-back days of mega remixes with Nicki Minaj teaming up with Doja Cat for the “Say So’ Remix one day after Beyoncé and Megan Thee Stallion unleashed ‘Savage’ Remix. We all agree Nicki sounds great, but now everyone is questioning who Nicki was throwing shots at with some questionable bars.

“Why you talkin’ ’bout who body fake?” Minaj raps. “With all them fillers in your face, you just full of hate / That real a** ain’t keep your n**** home / Now you lookin’ silly, that’s word to silicone.”

Some people think it may be Cardi B, others thought it was Wendy Williams until Nicki denied that on her IG story, so for now we are all left in speculation.

Drake also announced his upcoming album dropping this summer, and blessed his fans with a mixtape titled Dark Lane Demo with features from Future, Chris Brown, Playboi Carti and more. Check out all the other music that dropped on #NewMusicFriday with Headkrack’s Hip-Hop Spot!

What are you listening to this weekend?

