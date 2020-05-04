Who Got The #1 Spot??

Drake is topping the charts with his most recent release Dark Lane Demo Tapes. While the 14 track project pretty high numbers in its first week (230-255,000) He may have some competition.

Country Allstar Kenny Chesney and Hip-Hop artist that continues to prove his worth, Youngboy NBA.

“…On Friday, Drake dropped Dark Lane Demo Tapes, a precursor to his sixth studio album, due this summer. The project consists of “some leaks and some joints from SoundCloud and some new vibes,” including collaborations with Chris Brown, Future, Playboi Carti, and Young Thug.

Final numbers won’t be released until next Sunday. Meanwhile, YoungBoy Never Broke Again is expected to top this week’s Billboard 200 with his mixtape 38 Baby 2.” Rap Up

Well lets see what these number bring in!