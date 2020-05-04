Ashmac
HomeAshmac

Who Got The #1 Spot??

Drake In Atlanta

Source: (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage) / (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Drake is topping the charts with his most recent release Dark Lane Demo Tapes. While  the 14 track project pretty high numbers in its first week (230-255,000) He may have some competition.

Country Allstar Kenny Chesney and Hip-Hop artist that continues to prove his worth, Youngboy NBA.

“…On Friday, Drake dropped Dark Lane Demo Tapes, a precursor to his sixth studio album, due this summer. The project consists of “some leaks and some joints from SoundCloud and some new vibes,” including collaborations with Chris Brown, Future, Playboi Carti, and Young Thug.

Final numbers won’t be released until next Sunday. Meanwhile, YoungBoy Never Broke Again is expected to top this week’s Billboard 200 with his mixtape 38 Baby 2.” Rap Up 

Well lets see what these number bring in!

Drake’s Best Beard Moments
Drake Concert After Party At Hakkasan Las Vegas Nightclub
17 photos
ashmac , ashmacgetsit , Drake , Mac in the midday , midday , number 1 album , this just in , young boy nba

Videos
Latest
Photos
Close