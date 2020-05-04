Fivio Foreign Wants Fans To Know There Are Different Sounds To Drill [AUDIO]

After the success of his hit song, “Big Drip,” Fivio Foreign became one of the leaders of New York’s drill music scene. The 24-year-old Brooklyn native often uses the word “viral” in his normal conversations during interviews. It is a fitting word for him because his song went viral very quickly–putting Foreign on the map. The song came off of his 2019 debut EP, Pain and Love, and now he is back with another project, 800 BC.

During quarantine, Foreign checks in with our guy, B swift. He talks about the meaning behind the name of his new project 800 BC, what he’s been doing in quarantine, and the different sounds of Drill music. He made it clear that with his next releases, he wants to show everyone that Drill can have different sounds. Check out his full interview.

Also check out his hit single, “Big Drip” below.

Also On Hot 96.3: