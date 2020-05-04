Cleveland Rapper, Ty Bri Shares How It Feels To Have A Co-Sign From Cardi B

It is always a good sign when a big name in the music industry backs a new artist and that is exactly what happened with Cleveland rapper, Ty Bri.

The East Cleveland native started her career like most new artist, uploading her bars on social media. Within a short year, she received over 400K views on Youtube for her hit single “Bobbin” and has traveled the country performing her hits. With her quick rise to fame she gained the respect of many and recently that included Cardi B. Cardi took to Twitter to let her 11 million followers know, she is rocking with Ty Bri.

This my Shìt Right here !!! TY BRI ! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/sE0fuUgH4o — iamcardib (@iamcardib) April 2, 2020

Ty Bri joined Ashmac on Instagram live to talk about the co-sign from Cardi. She also talks about new music, her dream collaborations, and what she’s being doing while locked in the house on quarantine. Check the full interview.

