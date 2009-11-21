Photos: P Diddy's 40th Birthday Bash!

TheYBF.com was on the scene at’s 40th b-day bash last night in NYC.

Look who we spied. Trey Songz walked in–hand in hand–with gorgeous NYC model/actress Tanaya. They definitely looked like more than “just friends”, but she could just be his NYC plaything. Y’all know how cutie Tremaine does…

Diddy’s first baby moms and now stylist Misa Hylton was spotted chatting it up with Martha Stewart. Lookin’ good Ms. Misa.

And of course, Dirty Money chica Dawn was there for her “groupmate.” She brought her Badboy boo Que along.

So this is where NeNe’s been. Hiding out with the star-uhs in NYC. Getting some pointers on how to become one herself I’m sure…

Cutie Pierre from BET’s “Harlem Heights” was there.

Heeeey Nelly.

Socialite Genevieve Jones came out to party.

And BBD was in the hizzzouse. Well, Ronnie and Mike were…