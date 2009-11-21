Photos: P Diddy's 40th Birthday Bash!

According to THEYBF.COM…
Inside Diddy’s B-Day Bash (Including Trey Songz’s Newest Plaything)
Look who we spied. Trey Songz walked in–hand in hand–with gorgeous NYC model/actress Tanaya. They definitely looked like more than “just friends”, but she could just be his NYC plaything. Y’all know how cutie Tremaine does…
Diddy’s first baby moms and now stylist Misa Hylton was spotted chatting it up with Martha Stewart. Lookin’ good Ms. Misa.
And of course, Dirty Money chica Dawn was there for her “groupmate.” She brought her Badboy boo Que along.
So this is where NeNe’s been. Hiding out with the star-uhs in NYC. Getting some pointers on how to become one herself I’m sure…
Cutie Pierre from BET’s “Harlem Heights” was there.
Heeeey Nelly.
Socialite Genevieve Jones came out to party.
And BBD was in the hizzzouse. Well, Ronnie and Mike were…
SIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIGH. I swear to y’all, if I pulled a YBF post from 2006 at any given Diddy party, Mama Janice would have been rocking this exact same wig–just blonder–same fur, and similar dress. When will this ish end??
Diddy’s boo Cassie was there looking gorgeous in this slinky black sparkly draped gown. Loving those bracelets the most.
June Ambrose brought the vintage couture look. One of my faves. Loves this cinched waist white cocktail dress. Perfect toppings with hair and makeup to match.
And Kim and Diddy kissed and made up officially. She was spotted leaving out of the Plaza in a lot of gold and in Louis Vuitton.
Diddy had Al Green there to intro him and perform. Def getting his grown man swag on. I have a feeling more “typical” celebrations will be going over in Vegas or some other places.
YES YES and more YES to Nelly. Sexy tux jacket look for him. And he posted the above pic on Twitter of him getting ready.
DJ Sky Nellor looked nice.
Tyrese looking sexy as well.
Say what you want about Sean Combs, but dude knows how to pull together a fabulous after 5 look at all times.
Estelle was there too.
Amber Rose was spotted arriving to the party in a dashing red mini dress.
Hey Kimmy.
Denzel was spotted leaving the party.
And so was Cassie. Fab times all around.
