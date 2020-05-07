Police Investigating Officer Involved Shooting On City’s Northwest Side

Indianapolis Metro Police are currently investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting on the city’s northwest side that occurred Wednesday evening.

Officers say they noticed a driver driving erratically and began a pursuit that reached speeds of over 90 MPH. The pursuit then turned into a foot chase. According to police, during the foot chase, there was an altercation. Police say they used a stun gun on the man before firing their weapons, killing the man.

The man involved in the pursuit has not yet been identified. The officer that was involved in the shooting was not hurt.

Source: WISHTV

Also On Hot 96.3: