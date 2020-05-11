After much debate about how Tekashi 6ix9ine will be received once he gets released from prison, it looks like he may now be even bigger than before he went in and all the “snitch” headlines began to surface. Now maybe this was just a one time thing since it was the first time we’ve officially heard from 69, but not only was he joined on IG LIVE by 2 million viewers, he also set a milestone on YouTube.

SAVAGE WORD OF THE DAY CONTEST KEYWORD

Tekashi broke Eminem’s record for most views on a hip-hop release in a 24 hours with the release of his single ‘GOOBA’. Meek Mill and 69 got into online after Meek Mill had some things to say on Twitter. That back and forth was the least of his worries over the weekend, his location was released after a fan/neighbor took a picture of him outside of his house and posted it online. Going on his balcony did not go against his house arrest, but it did compromise his location and had to be relocated immediately.

Listen to Headkrack and The Morning Hustle discuss their reactions to 69’s first appearance and how they feel about the situation in today’s Hip-Hop Spot. Are you even surprised by this type of reaction?

SEE ALSO: Jay-Z, Roc Nation Send Letter Demanding Justice For Ahmaud Arbery

SEE ALSO: We Won: Erykah Badu Vs. Jill Scott Instagram Live Battle Was All Love

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

Tekashi 6ix9ine Justifies Snitchin’ On His IG Live, Beaks YouTube Record For Biggest 24-hour Debut [VIDEO] was originally published on themorninghustle.com