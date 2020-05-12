Ashmac
Diddy Speaks About Andre Harrell

p. diddy & Andre Harrell at urban aid party

This past weekend was a lot for all us to take in.

Rest In Peace to hit maker, influencer, culture creator, and someone that has an impact on our lives from generation to generation. Uptown Records founder, Andre Harrell.

Diddy shared more than a few words about the mogul, and the influence he had on his life.

 

“…Diddy worked as an intern at Harrell’s Uptown Records and moved up the ladder to eventually become a talent director, where he was overseeing the development of some big-time stars. Eventually, Diddy and Uptown parted ways … and the rest is history.” – TMZ

