Diddy Speaks About Andre Harrell

This past weekend was a lot for all us to take in.
Rest In Peace to hit maker, influencer, culture creator, and someone that has an impact on our lives from generation to generation. Uptown Records founder, Andre Harrell.
Diddy shared more than a few words about the mogul, and the influence he had on his life.
View this post on Instagram
I’ve got to give myself the reality of this in doses. Because I can’t even handle this. I hope to God that you are all blessed to have someone in your life that loves you and believes in you like this man believed in me.… I’m going to miss him so much. I can’t even imagine life without Dre. God bless @gianni, @onealmcknight and the rest of the family. 🖤✊🏿 LOVE YOU FOREVER @andreharrell !!!!!!!!!!
“…Diddy worked as an intern at Harrell’s Uptown Records and moved up the ladder to eventually become a talent director, where he was overseeing the development of some big-time stars. Eventually, Diddy and Uptown parted ways … and the rest is history.” – TMZ