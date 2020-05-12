Angie’s Morning Motivation: Most Of The Battle Is Just Getting Your Mind Right [VIDEO]

Continue reading Quarantine Fashion Battle: Jill Scott ‘Verzuz’ Erykah Badu

Quarantine Fashion Battle: Jill Scott ‘Verzuz’ Erykah Badu

[caption id="attachment_3131168" align="aligncenter" width="834"] Source: Getty / Getty[/caption] While the fellas who took to Instagram for the “Verzuz” series made it a true battle, on Saturday night when the sistas took the virtual stage, it had a completely different vibe: nothing but sisterhood. When the two neo-soul legends, Jill Scott and Erykah Badu, joined together on social media to go back and forth with their extensive and spine-tingling catalog, there was no sense of competition, cattiness or aggression. It felt like a history lesson and a coming together of two Black women who not only have worked together in the past but have a serious love and admiration for one another. They even started off playing each other’s live version of The Roots, “You Got Me.”Then, the duo went to play some of our favorites including, “You Got Me” to “On & On,” “Whenever You’re Around,” “Time’s a Wastin,” “Green Eyes, “Cross My Mind,” “Slowly, Surely” and “Bag Lady.” The night was electric, with even former First Lady Michelle Obama dropped in, tagging her hubby former President Obama during “Crown Royal.” Take a look at some of the night’s moments. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DnJw7wQcRzM Such beauty to see this type of kindness; it’s exactly what we need in times like this. But in addition to their amazing music and big hearts, we also love these two iconic singers’ unique fashion. Scott always gives us killer curves, not being afraid to show off her assets and switch up her lewk, while Erykah is always pushing the boundaries, giving you haute couture with a hippie neo-soul steez. Most importantly, they both know how to own a red carpet. So to follow in the same tradition of their Verzuz sisterhood mantra, instead of this being about who is the best-dressed, this is more of a celebration of both of their impeccable style over the years. Take a look: