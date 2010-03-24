Mathew Knowles, You ARE The Father!!

Mathew Knowles is officially a daddy again…A DNA test has confirmed that Mathew Knowles is the father of Alexsandra Wright’s brand new baby boy.

Sources tell TMZ the DNA test is a match, and lawyers for Knowles and Wright are in the final stages of negotiating a settlement for baby Nixon’s child support.

Wright filed a paternity suit last October against Knowles — who was temporarily ordered to pay $8,200 in monthly child support. Wright claims she had an 18 month affair with Knowles.

