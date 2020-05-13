Lil Dicky Surpasses Donald Glover + Here’s When Future’s ‘High Off Life’ Album Drops [VIDEO]

Have you watched Lil Dicky’s new show Dave yet? Headkrack is a huge fan and apparently so are tons of other people. According to a report from Deadline, it just became FX’s highest ranked comedy series surpassing Childish Gambino aka Donald Glover’s hit series Atlanta.

In other news, Disney is has found a new way to lure subscribers to Disney+ with a major upcoming release, and it looks like Future is set for a new album titled High Off Life and will feature Drake, Travis Scott, Meek Mill and more! With all the other news surround Future this week, it’ll be interesting to see what he has to say on this project!

Are you looking forward to this album?

