NEW MUSIC: Jamie, Justin & T.I. Want A “Winner”

Already having Justin Timberlake on the hook, Jamie Foxx wanted more featured guests for his new song “Winner”. The singer/actor recruited T.I. who was just released from jail in December last year to provide additional verses to the track.

Possibly included in Jamie’s next studio installment, “Winner” actually was leaked last year with the R&B singer collaborating only with Justin. The final version of the song was later debuted on Power 105 jock DJ Envy’s New York radio show Tuesday afternoon, March 23.