Bey, Solange & Kelly Fly Out To Meet Baby Bro??

With the recent confirmation that Mathew Knowles did indeed father a child out of wedlock, I’m hearing that Beyonce and sis Solange AND Kelly Rowland are on their way to meet the baby boy. Now why would Kelly be joining these two??? We’ve all heard the rumors that Mathew was Kelly’s father…HMMM!!!!

Here’s what mediatakeout.com is saying:

Beyonce Knowles and her family (her cousin Angie, sister Solange, and assorted other cousins) are all flying to Los Angeles today – to meet their new baby brother Nixon. TMZ reported yesterday that the paternity test CONFIRMED that Mathew Knowles fathered Nixon with his mistress. But what’s odd about the news is that R&B singer KELLY ROWLAND will also be there with the family to see Nixon. Why is this strange, you ask? Well because Kelly has had a PUBLIC falling out with Mathew Knowles (after she FIRED him as her manager). And Kelly has also fallen out of favor with Beyonce and her sister Solange – both of whom are UPSET with Kelly for firing their dad. So if Kelly is NO LONGER cool with Beyonce, Solange or Mathew . . . then why was she INVITED with the rest of the family to meet Nixon . . .

