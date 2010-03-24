Oprah Settles Defamation Suit

Oprah Winfrey has settled the lawsuit brought by the former headmistress of her school in South Africa.

In her lawsuit, Lerato Nomvuyo Mzamane had claimed Winfrey defamed her in remarks made at the time of a 2007 sex-abuse scandal at the school. She also said she sued Oprah because Oprah would not apologize for what she said during that press conference.

According to people.com, lawyers representing Oprah/Harpo and Lerato Nomvuyo Mzamane released the following statement:

“The two parties met woman to woman without their lawyers and are happy that they could resolve this dispute peacefully to their mutual satisfaction. Ms. Winfrey testified in her deposition that she did not intend the implications placed on her words by the plaintiff. Ms. Mzamane testified in her deposition that she has no evidence that Ms. Winfrey knowingly made a false statement about her or entertained serious doubt about the truth of what she said. We are pleased both parties have reached a conclusion.” — Charles L. “Chip” Babcock and Nancy W. Hamilton, attorneys on behalf of Oprah Winfrey and Harpo, and Timothy McGowan and Matthew Reber, attorneys on behalf of Lerato Nomvuyo Mzamane.

