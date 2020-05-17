Only Fans Pays A Pretty Penny

When it comes to the entertainment industry, OnlyFans has provided a source of income for many struck by furloughs and unemployed from Covid-19.

When times get hard, many people including celebrities, have taken their talents to a subscription based app where fans can pay to see videos and pictures.

Blac Chyna, well known entrepreneur, giving the Kardashian Klan a run for their money, and still creating her own empire through social media, and now television executive.

“…The series appears to center on how OnlyFans is making it rain on its stars: “In the last 58 days, I have made $93,000,” Johnson says.

One performer featured in the doc, Dallas Wade, says he makes more than $100,000 a month from his work on the site, most of which features his behind. “My butt became a thing,” he says in the trailer.

But it’s not all about the moneymakers: The docuseries will also show the pitfalls of this line of work. “I’m just kind of nervous about my kids and stuff,” says a Kim Kardashian look-alike in the clip.

“Right now, because of the whole pandemic, it’s been boosted…” – LBS

Will you be tuned in?

Premieres May 17th at 8p

