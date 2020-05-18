Watch Obama’s Virtual Commencement Speech To Class Of 2020 [VIDEO]

On Saturday May 16, Lebron James hosted Graduate Together, a virtual celebration to honor the high school class of 2020. Due to COVID-19, students across the country are missing out on the chance to celebrate their accomplishments fully. James along with several celebs came together (virtually of course) to celebrate students as they transition into their next phase in life.

Former President, Barack Obama was chosen to deliver the commencement speech. In it, he congratulated the class of 2020, gave students encouraging words, and made some pretty bold statements directed at some of our current leaders. “Doing what feels good, what’s convenient, what’s easy, that’s how little kids think,” Obama said proudly. “Unfortunately, a lot of so-called grownups with fancy titles and important jobs still think that way. Which is why things are so screwed up.”

Obama ended the speech with, “The truth is, you don’t need us to tell you what to do. Because in so many ways, you have already started to lead. Congratulations class of 2020. Keep making us proud. ”

Watch the full speech below:

