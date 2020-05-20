Salon Workers To Protest Mayor’s Delay In Reopening

According to WISH-TV, Salon workers in the Indianapolis area are planning to protest Wednesday in response to Mayor Hogsett‘s plans to delay the reopening of salons.

In other Indiana counties, Gov. Holcomb gave salons, barbershops, and nail salons the green light to reopen on May 11. However, Hogsett won’t allow those services to reopen in the Indianapolis area until June 1.

The protest is scheduled for 2:15 p.m. at the Indiana Statehouse at 200 W. Washington Street.

Source: WISH-TV

