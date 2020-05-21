Everything You Need To Know About COVID-19 & Its Impact On African Americans

On Thursday, May 21, The African American Legacy Fund took over our airwaves to talk about COVID-19 and its impact on the African American Community. Throughout the day various medical professionals talked with Ashmac and B Swift about ways to stay safe, statics of COVID-19 positive cases in African Americans, how to stay safe while pregnant and so much more. Check out clips from the takeover and get to know the professionals below.

Katasha S. Butler, PharmD, MBA, is the Coordinator for Medication Use and Regulatory Compliance at Eskenazi Health in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Danville native also owns The Conciergerie, a special event agency and is the former owner of Social, an event venue and banquet hall in downtown Danville.

Dr. Valerie Gathers is a board certified OBGYN at Riverview Health and is committed to providing personalized care to women of all ages. She brings her passion for women’s health and wholeness to every patient she cares for and is deeply committed to helping her patients achieve their best state of health. With a warm and compassionate bedside manner, she strives to provide her patients with the knowledge they need to make informed decisions about their healthcare.

Kimberly L. Sterling, Pharm.D., M.S., is a health economics and outcomes research (HEOR) professional with over 15 years of experience within the pharmaceutical and medical device industries. She recently started a new job as the Director, Health Economics and Outcomes Research in the Market Access organization at ResMed, a San Diego-based medical device company specializing in innovative solutions that treat and keep people out of the hospital who have sleep apnea, COPD and other chronic diseases.

Amia Foston is an experienced higher education professional, who has also worked in community development and public finance. Currently, he is the director of institutional research and assessment at Butler University. Before Butler, Amia worked in higher education philanthropy at Lumina Foundation and conducted education and workforce research at the Indiana Business Research Center within Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business.

