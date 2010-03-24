5 Best Chocolate Desserts

This list is evil, evil! And I want to make almost every recipe! – Stephfoster

First of all, 4 Things that Will Make You Feel Good about Eating Chocolate …

I had to stop scrolling for fear I would eat my monitor. – Mindoculus

1. Chocolate Decadence Cake I

For chocoholics, this is a great recipe that is to die for and you can be proud of to serve in large social occasions; whether served with cr?me custard, stout beer or mixed berries, this is the kind of cake that your friends will remember you best. It is as good as or maybe even better than the one you can get from a restaurant, with very rich and thick chocolate flavour. It is best served cold and a few days older because its texture and taste gets better in the refrigerator.

2. Flourless Chocolate Cake I

This is a fantastic, elegant, high end finish to the best of the best recipes, but to be honest, a bit pricey as well, which for the chocolate lovers do not matter at all as long as they can bake and serve their friends a decadent cake that they will remember for the rest of their lives. You can experiment with this recipe by putting different garnishes on top and around its edges like chocolate syrup, unsweetened whipped cream or sliced almonds. This is perfect for those who are gluten-intolerant since it is a flourless cake.

12 Ingredients and Directions of Flourless Chocolate Cake Recipe …

3. Easy Elegant No-Bake Cheesecake

This is one of the easiest cheesecake recipes yet extremely elegant and it tasted fabulous. A great substitution for this would be to use white chocolate and then top it with raspberry preserves. Juice and juliennes of 1 orange can bring more life to the taste of this easy no-bake cheesecake; absolutely delicious and easy-to-make dessert for quick or emergency situations. For something different, you can use orange juice instead of water and some finely grated orange peel that you can put on top.

4. Frozen Hot Chocolate

This refreshing and excellent drink recipe is superb and very easy to follow even kids can do this; it tastes wonderful and perfect on a hot summer day. Your family, especially kids will definitely love this. You can put a frosty twist with this velvety blend of three types of chocolates and more ice to add thicker consistency.

My mouth is watering and I gained 5 pounds looking at this site. I can’t wait to make some of these! I love baking. – Whomajigi

5. Frozen Chocolate-Covered Cappuccino Crunch Cake

This cake is unbelievably awesome, delicious and easy to make and versatile; you can actually use other flavors to make it more appealing to those who are not coffee-lovers, especially kids. Other flavors you can use to substitute for the high-priced and hard to find coffee ice creams are vanilla ice cream, cookies and cream or chocolate sandwich filled cookies.