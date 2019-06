Being the enterprising businessman that he is, Ludacris shot the videos for “My Chick Bad” and the remix at the same time, but they’re just now releasing behind the scenes footage from Eve, Diamond and Trina’s cameos.

How funny is it that Luda has to teach Trina how to dance? Didn’t she used to? Never mind…

Battle of The Sexes is in stores now.

RELATED: THE LEAK: Ludacris feat. Diamond, Trina & Eve – My Chick Bad(Remix)

My Chick Bad Remix Video(BTS) from DTP TV on Vimeo.