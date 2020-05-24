Voting by mail? Here’s what you need to know now.

Voting looks very different this election in Marion County due to new measures designed to promote social distancing and prevent spread of the coronavirus. Marion County Clerk Myla Eldridge is advising all voters who have not yet mailed their absentee ballots, to hand deliver them before noon on June 2nd, which is the legal deadline.

While absentee voting was a method roughly 10,000 voters would utilize during election season, this time around Clerk Myla Eldridge says her staff is processing nearly ten times the amount of absentee ballot applications.

LISTEN: Clerk Eldridge answers listener questions on Open Lines Show

Many residents have complained that though their absentee ballot has been mailed, they have yet to receive their actual ballot, an issue Clerk Eldridge says is the result of delays with the postal service, among other things.

Voters can hand deliver their ballot to one of the following locations:

Indianapolis City County Building 200 E. Washington Street, W122 Indianapolis, IN, 46204 May 26-29, 2020 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. May 30-31, 202011 a.m. – 7 p.m. June 1, 2020 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Election Service Center 3737 E. Washington St., Indianapolis, IN 46201 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on business days that are a Monday, Wednesday or Friday only



Additionally, voters can early vote (in-person) at 22 vote centers around the city. Click here for a complete list.

Click here for more information on how to vote by mail in the 2020 election.

