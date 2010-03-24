RHOA’s Kim Zolciak: “Yes I’m Bisexual”

I recently told you that about the rumor that RHOA housewife Kim Zolciak was dating a woman. Well Kim has made it official, she admitted to Life & Style magazine that she IS in a relationship with DJ Tracy Young:

“I don’t believe love has a gender. I have a ton of girlfriends who have been with girls, and I could never comprehend that before. Now I can. But I don’t want to define gay, bisexual or straight. I just think it’s too much for me — a woman doesn’t define me, nor does a man,” Pop Tarts can reveal exclusively she told the mag. “I’m among the millions of parents who have been in a gay or lesbian relationship. It hasn’t been an easy road lately, but I feel there are no mistakes in my life. Everything happens for a reason. To have the opportunity to speak for myself and to have people understand what I’m going through is really special. I myself was confused and scared at first. Being able to speak from my heart and get this all out, it’s a huge relief for me.”

Zolciak also opened up about falling for Young and their first lip-lock:

“We were both going through heartbreak at the time. I had split up with Big Poppa, and she had just ended a relationship she had been in for three years. The first night we met, we just connected on a different level. We ended up talking for two hours. After that, we started working in the studio together, remixing ‘Tardy for the Party.’ We gradually became closer,” she added. “There were sparks, but [physically] it was a gradual situation. Tracy made the first move. Our first kiss was passionate and exciting.”

I’m hoping we get to see this side of Kim in the new season of RHOA!!! Can’t wait to see how the other wives react to Kim’s new relationship.

Source

