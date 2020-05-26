Kanye West Reportedly Set To Release A New Album

Kanye West fans, get ready! It looks like Mr. West is working on a new album. According to artist Arthur Jafa, Kanye West is reportedly working on new songs for his next album called God’s Country. This will be the follow up to West’s 2019 project, Jesus is King.

Jafa appeared on a live social media video where he stated “It’s called God’s Country and this will be, like, the first single, I guess, off of it. I don’t know if I’m ’posed to not be announcing it or whatever. I may just be spilling the beans.”

He went on to say he doesn’t know the official release date of the album. But, fans can except a new single soon.

🚨 NEW KANYE MUSIC & VIDEO SOON. 🚨 Cinematographer Arthur Jafa tells Michèle Lamy that he's been working with Kanye on a new video possibly dropping next week. He added that the accompanying song is from Kanye's forthcoming album. pic.twitter.com/trwJIHtz2O — TeamKanyeDaily (@TeamKanyeDaily) May 22, 2020

Hopefully Jafa didn’t spoil the surprise!

