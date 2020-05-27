Class of 2020! Tune Into Our No Cap Graduation Party

We know the impact of COVID-19 has affected a lot of plans for the world–especially they Class of 2020. We at Hot 96.3 want to honor the Class of 2020 and their accomplishments. So, we are throwing a virtual graduation party!

Tune in on Saturday, June 6 starting at 5PM on our IG live as The Morning Hustle, Ashmac, DJ Duck, DJ Limelight, B Swift, DJ Pimp C, Incognito, DJ Strick, and DJ Reddy Rock turn up for the Class of 2020. We even have a few celebrity guests dropping in to honor and celebrate the graduating class! Mark your calendars and get ready for the virtual party of the year!

