VIDEO: E-40 “The Weedman”

With 18 years under his belt, Vallejo, CA’s E-40 is still putting out music and repping the Bay Area as only 40 Water can!

E-40 has two albums dropping on March 30th, Revenue Retrievin: Day Shift and Revenue Retrievin: Night Shift.

Check out the brand new video for “The Weedman.”

Be on the look out for our interview with E-40 coming up on The Urban Daily next week!

