Akon Apologizes To Buddhists; Denounces Violence In Sri Lanka

R&B singer/Konvict label boss Akon has issued a statement regarding a controversial video that has drawn the wrath of Buddhists in Sri Lanka.

Scores of people who follow the Buddhist religion in the country protested Akon’s appearance because of his video with David Guetta titled “Sexy Chick.”

Hundreds of followers of the religion took to the streets yesterday (March 23) and damaged the office buildings of the Maharaja Broadcasting and Television Network, a TV station that broadcast the video, which features women dancing around a sacred Buddhist statue.

“I was not aware that the statue was even on the set of the video until now. I would never set out to offend or desecrate anyone’s religion or religious beliefs,” Akon told AllHipHop.com in a statement. “I myself am a spiritual man, so I can understand why they are offended, but violence is never the answer and I am disheartened to hear about what happened yesterday in Sri Lanka.”

