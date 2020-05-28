Here’s What To Know About Stage 3 Of The Reopen Plan For Indianapolis

The city of Indianapolis is slowly reopening. On Wednesday, Mayor Joe Hogsett and Dr. Virginia Caine of Marion County Health announced their modified stage 3 plan to the Back on Track plan issued by Gov. Holcomb.

Starting June 1, Stage 3 Will Begin With The Following Restrictions:

The limit on public gatherings will increase to 50 people.

Non-essential retail, including malls, can operate at 75% capacity.

Indoor dining can resume at 50% capacity.

Personal services such as salons, tanning, and tattoo parlors will reopen by appointment only. Staff and patrons are required to wear PPE.

Gyms, fitness centers, no contact sports, and pools can open at 50% percent capacity with special sanitation measures in place.

While the state’s plan allowed additional places to reopen, Marion County’s plan will continue to keep places like movie theaters, arcades, bowling alleys and bars closed.

Source: WISH-TV

