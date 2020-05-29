Stream Ro James’ Sophomore Project ‘MANTIC’

With 15 tracks in total, including tracks such as “Too Much” with Miguel, the Usher sampling “Last Time,” “Excuse Me,” “Plan B,” and “Touchy Feely,” the album sees additional guests in the form of Masego and Brandy.
Stream it in full below.
