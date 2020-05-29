In a red-eye tweet Friday morning, President Donald Trump threatened to shoot Minneapolis protestors if the Mayor didn’t get the protesting under control. The tweet came after 3 days of heavy protesting over the death of George Floyd by the Minneapolis police officers.

The tweet read “These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!”

….These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2020

The tweet came only a day after the President tweeted his sympathy for George Floyd stating the FBI was doing a thorough investigation. No arrests have yet been made in the death of George Floyd.

Trump Threatens To Shoot Minneapolis Protestors was originally published on hotspotatl.com

Also On Hot 96.3: