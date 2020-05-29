Police Officer Derek Chauvin Has Been Arrested Days After George Floyd’s Fatal Arrest

After days of protest, hurt, and anger, the first step in justice has finally taken place.

According to CNN , Derek Chauvin has been arrested. “The former Minneapolis police officer seen in a video with his knee on George Floyd’s neck before the unarmed black man died this week was taken into custody Friday by state authorities, according to John Harrington, commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Public Safety. The officer, Derek Chauvin, was taken into custody by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension as fires continued to burn from violent protests overnight as demonstrators demanded justice for Floyd.”

It is a major development, but activists of the community are looking for all the officers that were on the scene to be arrested as well.

We will keep you updated on this story as it develops.

