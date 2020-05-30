Indianapolis Protests For George Floyd Started Peaceful, Then Took A Turn

Across the country people are outraged by the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police. Floyd’s story is one of many that the African American community has had to bear. Recently, Indianapolis faced its own injustice as Dreasjon “Sean” Reed was shot and killed by IMPD.

Friday, protesters banned together to march at Monument Circle in downtown Indianapolis. The protests started as a peaceful statement from local residents, but later ended with tension. As close to 100 protesters were present when police used tear gas to manage the crowd.

peaceful protest downtown indianapolis pic.twitter.com/XIEc0ibMxD — Randy Nguyen (@randyvnguyen) May 30, 2020

We just left the protests in Indianapolis. We were there for 4 hours and things were peaceful until the cops came. They came to antagonize us and throw tear gas. Then they brought out the rubber bullets. pic.twitter.com/h5EAgSsJva — RuPaul's Frack Race 🌹 (@Socialist_Witch) May 30, 2020

Protests in Indianapolis escalate around 11:15pm near the Statehouse and Monument Circle.@Julia_Deng is on the scene. @WISH_TV is still on the air now with live coverage of downtown Indianapolis. pic.twitter.com/RP68yNNdNn — Olivia Ray (@OliviaRayWISH) May 30, 2020

Nearby restaurant and business storefront windows were also broken as protestors moved toward the statehouse.

Prior to the protests, it was announced that the Minneapolis officer seen kneeling on Floyd’s neck–prior to his passing–was arrested.

