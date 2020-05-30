Indianapolis Protests For George Floyd Started Peaceful, Then Took A Turn

Across the country people are outraged by the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police. Floyd’s story is one of many that the African American community has had to bear. Recently, Indianapolis faced its own injustice as Dreasjon “Sean” Reed was shot and killed by IMPD.
Friday, protesters banned together to march at Monument Circle in downtown Indianapolis. The protests started as a peaceful statement from local residents, but later ended with tension. As close to 100 protesters were present when police used tear gas to manage the crowd.
Nearby restaurant and business storefront windows were also broken as protestors moved toward the statehouse.
Prior to the protests, it was announced that the Minneapolis officer seen kneeling on Floyd’s neck–prior to his passing–was arrested.