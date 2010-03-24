Wanna Buy Yukmouth’s Chain?

One of Game’s cohorts, Menace, posted a photo on Twitter last night of what appears to be Yukmouth’s chain.

Menace tweeted that the chain was up for sale, and that Yukmouth could get his chain back for free if 40 Glocc came and got it for him.

Yesterday, Suge Knight and 10 other men jumped Yukmouth, formerly of the Luniz, at a supermarket in California and robbed him of his chain and beat him up.

We don’t condone purchasing of stolen property, nor do we condone grown a** men doing dumb teenage s**t.

And really, what’s good with these folks posing for pictures with stolen property anyway?

I hope the file name on the picture was “ExhibitA.jpg”

