FLO & GO: “The Fight For Justice Continues” | The Morning Hustle Freestyle [VIDEO]

We recorded this Flo And Go two weeks ago, and from what was going on then, has a lot to do with what is taking place all over this country right now. So in honor of the legendary J Dilla, we flip his classic instrumental “FTP” and shed some light on all the recent events the black community continuously deals with.
With everything that has happened since the murder of George Floyd, Headkrack added another verse that describes everything that is going on right now. As you know, we usually have fun with these, but during these times, we felt like using our platform is at least one thing we can control to shed light on the reality that we are in.
George Floyd Protests Rage On In Washington, D.C. [Photos]
