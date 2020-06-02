Indianapolis Protesters Marched To Gov. Holcomb’s Residence Monday

Monday, Indianapolis protesters began a peaceful protests at Monument Circle and later marched to Governor Holcomb’s Residence.

When protesters arrived near the governor’s residence, they were met by officers. Tear gas and some type of nonlethal bullets appeared to be fired shortly about 8:43 p.m. After that exchange, police spoke with one of the men leading the protests. The man then returned to the crowd of protesters. Then, protesters started shouting, “Hands up. Don’t shoot.” Protesters also chanted, “Say his name / Dreasjon Reed.”

After the exchange, Indiana State Police and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department agreed to walk with the protesters for a block if they would leave the Governor’s Residence.

