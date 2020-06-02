IMPD Will Review Force Used In Downtown Arrests Caught On Video

Monday a video surfaced of IMPD officers using excessive force on a young woman in Downtown Indianapolis during protests held on Sunday. As tensions are already high in and outside of the Indianapolis area due to police violence, this video caused some concern in the community.

In the video, officers can be seen telling two young women to to get on the ground. It appears that the women didn’t comply. An officer then says “light her up.” Officers shot one of the young women with rubber bullets, then continued to hit her with a baton.

On Monday afternoon, IMPD Chief Randal Taylor addressed the video. He said, “One of these videos shows force being used during an arrest of several individuals. I have directed our internal affairs unit to immediately conduct a speedy and thorough investigation into this incident,”

He added, “While I don’t have enough information yet for disciplinary actions, I can tell you that this type of incident is exactly the type of incident that the new use of force review board we are creating is aimed at reviewing.”

It is unclear if the officers involved have been placed on leave during the departments investigation.

Source: WISH-TV

See Also:

Indianapolis Protesters Marched To Gov. Holcomb’s Residence Monday

Independent Autopsy Of George Floyd Finds His Death Was A Homicide, Brother Calls For Peace In Protests

IMPD Officers Will Be Wearing Body Cams Following Recent Incidents

Also On Hot 96.3: