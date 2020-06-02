Funeral Plans For George Floyd Announced

A week after his unjust death in the hands of Minneapolis PD, George Floyd’s body is set to be laid to rest.

According to Floyd’s family attorney Benjamin Crump, a memorial service will be held for Floyd in Minneapolis on Thursday, June 4th. Another memorial service will be held in Fayetteville, North Carolina, Floyd’s birthplace on Saturday, June 6th. In Houston, where Floyd called home for most of his life, a public viewing will take place on June 8th at The Fountain of Praise (13950 Hilcroft Ave) from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and a proper funeral service will occur on Tuesday, June 9th at 11 a.m. at an undisclosed location.

The family has selected the Fort Bend Memorial Planning Center after working with the funeral home on multiple occasions. “We want to make sure the family is taken care of and the services are done properly for Mr. Floyd,” Bobby Swearington, FBMPC’s Owner & CEO, said.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing is a major focus and those that attend either Floyd’s memorial service or funeral are requested to wear masks and gloves for the safety of all.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner previously announced that Floyd would be buried in Houston.

Floyd Mayweather announced that he is paying for Floyd’s funeral. The news comes hours after an independent autopsy conducted by Dr. Michael Baden and Dr. Allecia Wilson revealed that Floyd died from “homicide caused by asphyxia due to neck and back compression that led to a lack of blood flow to the brain.”

UnitedHealth Group announced on Monday they would pay for George Floyd’s children’s college fund and donate $10 million to help the Minneapolis & St. Paul, Minnesota rebuild in the wake of massive protests in the past week.

“George Floyd’s death is an unspeakable tragedy. Communities all across America are struggling to make sense of what’s happened and how we as a society pull together to move forward, heal, learn and grow,” UnitedHealth CEO David Wichmann said in a statement.

A massive protest led by Floyd’s family is scheduled for tomorrow from Downtown Houston’s Discovery Green to City Hall.

If you’d like to send flowers, arrangements, etc. to the family, please send them directly to Fort Bend Memorial Planning Center at 15006 Hwy 6, Rosharon, TX 77583.

