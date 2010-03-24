VIDEO: Janet Recalls Boob-Binding On “Good Times”

Janet Jackson made a promotional appearance on ‘Jimmy Fallon Live’ last evening. The icon spoke about her new movie, ‘Why Did I Get Married Too?’, her admiration of Drake and Lady GaGa, as well as issues relating to weight gain and childhood obesity.

Notably, during her time as an adolescent on “Good Times,” she was asked to wrap her breasts to flatten them because she was too over-developed (4:00 mark). Also, watch her make Questlove, house band drummer and The Roots member, blush at the 8:10 mark.

Check out the interview below: