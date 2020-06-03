Papoose Honors George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, & More On New Song [VIDEO]

People are using there voices to speak out about recent racial injustices. Whether it is sharing resources, creating art, or simply getting out and protesting, people are making sure our leaders hear their frustrations.

New York rapper Papoose decided to use his art of rap to speak out through his new track, “Tribute.” In it, he takes the idea of a classic 50 Cent single, “Many Men” while also borrowing the Tavares “Out of the Picture” sample to help get his message across.

In alphabetical order, Papoose shares the stories of several black lives that have been lost throughout the years including the most recent, that of George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery.

Take a listen to the powerful track.

