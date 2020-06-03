BlackBoyJoy: Young Basketball Players March Throughout West Philly For George Floyd

A group of Philly student-athletes is using their platform to make a difference in their community.

Tuesday, a group of African American high school and college basketball players marched in West Philadelphia in response to the death of George Floyd.

The group of young men marched from 52nd and Haverford to 52nd and Baltimore- bouncing the basketballs as they walked along the streets.

Gaurd, Sam Sessoms from Penn State, and Dhamir Cosby of Villanova were among the list of athletes using their status to show positive images of black males protesting.

The city of Philadelphia has been on a strict curfew for four days following Saturday’s peaceful protests that later turned into riots.

Police reported over 703 people have also been arrested since then.

